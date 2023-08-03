Oahu teen shot in the head continues miraculous recovery, shooter still on the loose

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Richianna DeGuzman has made huge strides in her recovery after getting shot in the head six weeks ago, but police still haven't made much progress in arresting the shooter.
While no one's being held responsible yet for the bullets that went through Richianna's leg and head: "I pray for them that they they find a way to God so they can put down the guns," said her mother Susan Mahiai. "At the beginning of everything, everything said, 'Justice for Anna.' Today it's 'Miracle for Anna.' The only justice is justice with God."
In the meantime, Richianna's family is focusing on her miracle.
"They said she wasn't gonna live -- exact words. She will pass on," Mahiai added. "God was able to spare her and continue to save her life. I've been seeing miracles with both of my eyes every single day."
Richianna's slowly coming out of a coma, making progress every day.
"So today she'll be breathing on her own for 21 hours. Thank you, Jesus. She opens her eyes. You know, she says a few things yeah .. she grumbles," Mahiai said.
A therapist worked with Richianna on Thursday, helping her to open her mouth, swallow and focus her eyes.
And just this week, Richianna surprised her mom.
"Tell God that mommy said, 'If you can please help me speak, help me talk. Tell God Mommy said, 'If you can try say mom, say mom Anna, please.' And she went, 'Ma.' I started crying Kristen, I started crying. And I just started praising God," her mother said. "Yeah, that was one of the best days of my life."