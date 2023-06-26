Teen shot in the head in Ma'ili undergoes brain surgery to repair blood vessels

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
"They shaved the whole left side of her head so with me and my kids we move together," she added. "This is love. You cannot stop love and I love my kids with all my soul."
According to family, doctors are repairing Richianna's blood vessels damaged by the bullet that went through her head.
"It's like they're paper clipping it so those pockets doesn't pop yeah cause if it pops then her brain will hemorrhage and then she'll have an aneurysm," Mahiai said. "So they taking care of that first. That's the most important thing right now."
The family said they're strengthened by all the aloha and prayers from people they don't even know.
"It is being felt and that just uplifts us and inspires us to continue with this work," she said.
And they're hoping to spread that same aloha to others in need, struggling to find hope.
"We got to share this love and aloha with our family, with our kids so that love and aloha can be branched out and be shared with everybody throughout this whole world," Mahiai said.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting in Ma'ili, but so far have not arrested any suspects.
But the family is already at peace.
"I no more no vengeance, no resentments, no anger feelings like said my insides match my outside and I going continue to be full of love -- full of love and full of aloha cause that's what's going to get my daughter through all this."