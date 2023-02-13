Teen girls are experiencing record high mental health issues, CDC warns

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Teenage girls are experiencing record high levels of sadness, violence and risk of suicide. That is according to the newest report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In its report, the CDC really emphasizes the importance of prevention programs in schools. Here in Hawaii, local organizations are working with schools and legislators to fight the biggest cause of concern in the islands, which is sexual abuse.
"Often times, personnel at the school are the trusted adults that teenagers feel comfortable confiding with which might be the teacher but equally may be the cafeteria worker or the maintenance crew that they encounter," said Judith Clark, executive director at Hawaii Youth Services Network.
The number of pedestrian fatalities is catching up to last year's total. There have now been 12 so far this year -- just one less than in 2021.
The pandemic contributed to this wave of growing mental health issues however the number had already been going up.
“Teen link Hawaii”, an outreach program, receives around 29,000 website visits over a six-month time period. This is up from when there were 5,000 to 8,000 visits prior to COVID-19.
"Here, we work with the keiki caucus of the legislature and a variety of youth service agencies to put on a children and youth summit at the state capitol building. The youth come up with ten recommendations for legislation action that will make Hawaii a better place to live," said Clark.
Thoughts of suicide in teenage girls have gone up almost 60% in the past decade which means almost 1 in 3 teens seriously considers taking their own lives.
"Every ten teenage girls and probably more have been raped. 18% of them said they experienced sexual violence in the last year and the situation is unfortunately just as consistently poor as youth who identify as lesbian, gay bisexual or questioning," said Kathleen Ethier, director of Division of Adolescent and School Health at the CDC.
CDC officials said schools are the frontline for the mental health crisis. They are pushing for behavior health lessons in the classroom as well teacher training so they can recognize red flags.
If you or someone you know is victim to any form of abuse, Hawaii has a 24-hour helpline, just call or text 988.