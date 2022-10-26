Taxpayers still waiting on refunds- when you can expect to finally receive yours By Chloe Marklay Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Author email Oct 26, 2022 Oct 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The department of taxation wants taxpayers to know if they're still waiting on those tax refunds they should finally be receiving them in the next few weeks.600,000 Hawaii taxpayers were scheduled to to receive almost 294 million dollars in tax refunds back in September. The refunds due to a large surplus in the state's budget.Depending on income, people will receive either 100 or 300 dollars. Many of those tax payers have been waiting for over a month to receive the money.The reason behind the delay is supply chain issues with paper stock.The department of taxation says now that the paper has finally been delivered tax payers should receive refunds no later than November 14th.As of today, more than 70,000 paper checks have been issued and 20,000 checks will be delivered each business day until all taxpayers are paid.The Taxation Services Administrator, Nicki Ann Thompson, says is is unfortunate there has been a delay, but taxpayers will receive their refund soon."We are getting so many calls and taxpayers thank you for being patient though this time. you will, al of you entitled you will receive your refunds" shares Thompson. If you still don't receive those tax refunds in the next few weeks you should contact the Department of Taxation. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chloe Marklay Multimedia Journalist Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor. Author email Follow Chloe Marklay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Honolulu Little League heads to the World Series after beating Arizona 9-2 Updated Aug 16, 2022 COVID-19 0 new COVID-related death, 2,660 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Jan 24, 2022 Video Small Business is Big Business: JACO Rehab Updated Nov 13, 2021 Local Navy appoints new Joint Task Force Commander for Red Hill defueling efforts Updated Oct 3, 2022 Local Law enforcement searching for missing 14-year-old Tyra Dalija- Airinios Updated Feb 14, 2022 Local The Hawaii Fire Fighters Association endorse Josh Green for Governor Updated Feb 14, 2022 Recommended for you