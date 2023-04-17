 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MAUI MOLOKAI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will become increasingly favorable for the
development of heavy showers and thunderstorms Tuesday
afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Tax return deadlines are here-what to know if you still haven't filed

  • Updated
  • 0
Tax returns due this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The deadline to file your tax returns is quickly approaching. Federal tax returns are due on April 18th and state taxes on April 20th. 

"Filing electronically or digitally is the fastest and from my understanding the safest way because we hear horror stories about checks being lost in the mail" shares, the founder and wealth advisor of Lifestyle Wealth Management, Dan Cronin. 

Multimedia Journalist

Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.

An error occurred