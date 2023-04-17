Tax return deadlines are here -- what to know if you still haven't filed

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MAUI MOLOKAI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will become increasingly favorable for the
development of heavy showers and thunderstorms Tuesday
afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The deadline to file your tax returns is quickly approaching. Federal tax returns are due on April 18th and state taxes on April 20th.
"Filing electronically or digitally is the fastest and from my understanding the safest way because we hear horror stories about checks being lost in the mail" shares, the founder and wealth advisor of Lifestyle Wealth Management, Dan Cronin.
If you are unable to file your federal tax returns you can file for an extension by going to IRS.gov. This will give you until October to file. If you need more time to file your state tax returns you will be automatically given a 6 month extension.
For both federal and state you will still owe your estimated tax amount this week on the due dates.
For those who will be getting refunds expect to get yours sometimes in may, but it could take longer especially if you don't file correctly.
"Those who are in the naughty pie and have errors and discrepancies it could take months and you may need to revise it" shares Cronin.
If you have waited until the last minute to file here are some reminders:
Make sure all your contact information is updated
Your number, address, and social security number are all correct to make sure your retunes go through.
To lessen your taxable income you can contribute to your health savings account and list charities to which you've contributed.
this could save you thousands.
The director of taxation, Gary Suganuma, says file your taxes on time so you aren't penalized.
"Generally the penalty for failing to file a return on time is calculate at 5% a month on unpaid tax up to maximum of 25%" shares, Suganuma.
For advice on filing federal tax returns click here and for help on how to file state tax returns click here.