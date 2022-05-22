"Tatau" Makes its Mark at Bishop Museum

HONOLULU-- As Asian American & Pacific Islander heritage month entered its final week, visitors who ventured into the J.M. Long Gallery at the Bishop Museum caught a glimpse of tattoo traditions dating back 2 thousand years.
These images are chronicled in the Tatau: Marks of Polynesia.
The touring exhibit features photos taken in Honolulu as well as in Orange county, California. The viewer will also journey overseas to Samoa in an array of photographs.
Sulu'ape Steve Looney is a local tattoo artist who worked with the curators on the project. He sees tattoo artistry as the preservation of culture.
"It's a permanent way of preserving it. It's indelible. It's in the skin for life. And that's something you take with you. And you also share that with your family and your children as well," Looney told KITV 4.
The Sulu'ape name was conferred on Looney by his mentor, a master tattoo artist.
The exhibit educates from the historical intricacies of traditional hand-tapped tattoos to machine aided Contemporary Polynesian styles.
On the penultimate weekend in May, the Bishop Museum also partnered with the East West Center and other groups to usher in a celebration of Micronesian culture.
"It was a empowering event. Very rich day of pride and connections across cultures," Mary Therese Hattori of East West Center said.
'Celebrate Micronesia' has been held at the Bishop Museum since the event first relocated here 4 years ago. But with more recent remote or hybrid-online presentations due to the pandemic, those attending say it was nice to be back on the museum campus.
The events looks to combat "negative stereotypes about Micronesians," Hattori told KITV4, "And this partnership with the Bishop museum, this festival proves there is hope for Hawaii there is hope for all of us."