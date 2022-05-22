 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

"Tatau" Makes its Mark at Bishop Museum

  • 0
Tatau: Marks of Polynesia at the Bishop Museum

Tatau: Marks of Polynesia at the Bishop Museum runs until July 4th at the Bishop Museum in Honolulu.

HONOLULU-- As Asian American & Pacific Islander heritage month entered its final week, visitors who ventured into the J.M. Long Gallery at the Bishop Museum caught a glimpse of tattoo traditions dating back 2 thousand years.

These images are chronicled in the Tatau: Marks of Polynesia.

The touring exhibit features photos taken in Honolulu as well as in Orange county, California. The viewer will also journey overseas to Samoa in an array of photographs.

Sulu'ape Steve Looney is a local tattoo artist who worked with the curators on the project. He sees tattoo artistry as the preservation of culture. 

"It's a permanent way of preserving it. It's indelible. It's in the skin for life. And that's something you take with you. And you also share that with your family and your children as well," Looney told KITV 4.

The Sulu'ape name was conferred on Looney by his mentor, a master tattoo artist.

The exhibit educates from the historical intricacies of traditional hand-tapped tattoos to machine aided Contemporary Polynesian styles.

On the penultimate weekend in May, the Bishop Museum also partnered with the East West Center and other groups to usher in a celebration of Micronesian culture.

"It was a empowering event. Very rich day of pride and connections across cultures," Mary Therese Hattori of East West Center said.

'Celebrate Micronesia' has been held at the Bishop Museum since the event first relocated here 4 years ago. But with more recent remote or hybrid-online presentations due to the pandemic, those attending say it was nice to be back on the museum campus.

The events looks to combat "negative stereotypes about Micronesians," Hattori told KITV4, "And this partnership with the Bishop museum, this festival proves there is hope for Hawaii there is hope for all of us."

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK