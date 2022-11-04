 Skip to main content
Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa

University of Hawai'i at Manoa

Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawai'i at Manoa.

The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior. 

