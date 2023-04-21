Suspect arrested in attack that left woman in critical condition

HONOLULU (KITV4)--After a two week investigation, 21-year old Paul Cameron was arrested Friday morning for attempted murder in connection with a chemical attack on his ex-girlfriend.
The incident occurred earlier in the month near the 24 Hour Fitness in Mililani.
The victim, 20-year-old Davina Licon -- reportedly suffered severe chemical burns on thirty percent of her body. Cameron was arrested for second degree attempted murder, with bail set at two million dollars.
Lt. Deena Thoemmes, with the Honolulu Police Dept./CID Homicide Division said, "We conducted this intensive two week long investigation alongside City Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys from the Domestic Violence Division - their assistance and support were instrumental, also assisting were the HPD Crime Analysis Unit, Dist. III Crime Reduction Unit, Scientific Investigative Section and Cyber Unit, plus Chaminade University's Forensics Lab."
The suspect reportedly first attempted firing at the victim — then he allegedly threw what's been confirmed as a type of acid.
Licon remains hospitalized. Nanci Kreidman, CEO and co-founder of the Domestic Violence Action Center said, "She will likely suffer serious PTSD, after having been attacked unexpectedly, unpredictably in a parking lot, so it's not going to be resolved for her - his accountability possibly will be resolved and that's very good, and should be a reminder to all other abusers who think they're going to commit crimes against somebody else and then get away with it."
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.