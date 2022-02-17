 Skip to main content
Suspect accused of killing woman outside police station moments after being released; Victim identified

  Updated
  • 0
A woman was killed Tuesday night in front of the Kapolei police station

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's Police Union President says Honolulu's Prosecuting Attorney "dropped the ball."

A man allegedly killed a woman he did not know just moments after being released from the Kapolei police station. It happened in front of the police station just feet away from the entrance Tuesday night.

On Feb. 17, the Medical Examiner identified the victim as 48-year-old Linda Johnson. Her official cause of death is still listed as pending. Officials say she was homeless.

Police say the suspect had been arrested Monday evening for assaulting a police officer. According to SHOPO President Robert Cavaco, the Prosecuting Attorney still had 24 hours to determine appropriate charges for the suspect.

Prosecuting attorney Steve Alm's office issued the following statement:

"Follow-up investigation by both HPD and the Department was needed to determine whether a charge of Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer in the First Degree, a felony, was warranted, as opposed to Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer in the Second Degree, a misdemeanor."

Cavaco commented regarding the suspect's assault on a police officer the night before, "He was a convicted felon. What more do you need to charge a violent offense like that? We don't understand." 

