 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Survivor's story of 'Hurricane Iniki and I' selling ahead of 30th anniversary

  • Updated
  • 0
Hurricane Iniki and I

As Iniki ravaged Kaua'i, Bob Ward and his fishing crew, Nobuo Saito and Masa Hatanaka were caught in the middle of it.

They were returning to Honolulu after a successful fishing trip off the coast of Ni'ihau when the storm hit in September 1992.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK