Survivor's story of 'Hurricane Iniki and I' selling ahead of 30th anniversary

As Iniki ravaged Kaua'i, Bob Ward and his fishing crew, Nobuo Saito and Masa Hatanaka were caught in the middle of it.
They were returning to Honolulu after a successful fishing trip off the coast of Ni'ihau when the storm hit in September 1992.
Trapped in the eye of the storm with no way out, Bob remembered having to hold onto the fish tank as the boat was swept up.
"And he said he saw the boat once and they were yelling 'come come', and he said he couldn't maneuver the tank and he just saw them one more time and that was it," says his daughter Tiffany Ward.
The boat, and Bob's two friends, both from Japan, were never seen again. But Bob managed to make it, getting rescued the next day.
"He knew no one would be out looking for him through the night so he had to survive," his daughter says.
Ward survived cold temperatures and was rescued because of a signal from his boat.
He shared his story, authoring a book called Hurricane Iniki and I. His daughter says writing the book gave her dad a sense of peace, but sales never really took off. Sadly, Bob died from cancer in 2019.
Now, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the storm, the book is making a comeback. Tiffany says she found multiple copies in storage and is now selling them.
"It was sort of serendipitous I thought maybe I'm supposed to get his story told again," she says.
It's an epic tale she hopes will be just a powerful three decades later.
The book is being sold on Amazon for $9.99, and part of the proceeds are going to the Red Cross to help victims of future natural disasters. For more information, you can find the link here.
