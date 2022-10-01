Survivor from Hawaii remembers Las Vegas shooting 5 years later

Exactly 5 years ago, Jeanna Lee, originally from Pearl City, was working as a bartender during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.
It was a weekend of country music, friends, and fun, until everything changed the night of October 1st.
A gunman inside the Mandalay Bay shot down at the crowd of concert goers, killing 58 people. It would become the largest mass shooting event in U.S. history.
Lee remembers people running towards her bar for cover, and she got trampled by the crowd.
"My leg got messed up from being trampled, and people were helping me walk, it was definitely a life-changing experience," she says.
In the midst of the chaos, Lee lost her phone. Once she made it to safety, she asked to borrow someone's phone, and called the only number she knew by heart - her mom back on Oahu.
"It shook everyone up. My mom was on the first plane from Hawaii to Vegas when she heard," Lee says.
For a while, Lee was shaken up too. The ordeal made her more cautious and aware of her surroundings. And for while, she left Las Vegas to work in Dubai, before returning to her adopted home on the 9th Island.
Every year, she says the memories of that night still come flooding back. And on each anniversary, she thinks about the 58 people killed, and also tries to remember how the community came together, and how so many helped each other that night.
"You know, there's anger and fear, but also the gratitude that the community came together in support of strangers," she says.
