Surviving cardiac arrest, TSA agent reunites with first responders and others who helped

HONOLULU (KITV4) --Cardiac arrest can occur anywhere, including the airport. And TSA agent and military vet Mark Gumabon knows. He works at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and it happened to him there. He managed to survive.
Wednesday there was a reunion for many of those involved.
In April, Gumabon was found unresponsive at the airport's parking lot -- and two of his coworkers quickly responded.
Gumabon's co-worker Mike Phillips said, "I noticed immediately he wasn't breathing and so I took his pulse to see if he had a heartbeat and found no heartbeat, and I began chest compressions, maybe after about two to three minutes of doing chest compressions, Sean (Loo) took over for me thankfully because you know, he's a much more fit guy than me."
More help arrived. Sheriiff's deputies brought an automated external defibrillator to help revive Gumabon.
Nanea Vasta, TSA Federal Security Director-Pacific Airports said, "It's meant everything to airport employees and especially, most recently our very own Transportation Security Officer who's life was saved with one of these AED's".
Gumabon expressed his gratitude at Wednesday's meeting.
"My family and I just want to take a moment to say thank you for what you do to protect and keep us all safe at the airport, I'd especially like to thank everyone that helped me and responded, to help keep me alive", said Gumabon.
Since the edition of AED's in 2006, there have reportedly been 104 cardiac arrests at the airport with 82 survivors.
There are well over 100 automated external defibrillator units at Daniel K. Inouye Airport.