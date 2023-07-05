 Skip to main content
Surviving cardiac arrest, TSA agent reunites with first responders and others who helped

Mark Gumabon went into sudden cardiac arrest while at work at the Inouye Airport, and his co-workers and first responders jumped into action.

HONOLULU (KITV4) --Cardiac arrest can occur anywhere, including the airport. And TSA agent and military vet Mark Gumabon knows. He works at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and it happened to him there. He managed to survive.

Wednesday there was a reunion for many of those involved.

