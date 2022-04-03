...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots, and seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Survey studying pandemic impact on Native Hawaiian community
Kamehameha Schools, Liliʻuokalani Trust, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and Papa Ola Lōkahi will partner for a comprehensive, statewide study of wellbeing in Hawaii.
They're looking for people to participate in the survey that will shed light on the impact the pandemic has had on the community.
The survey began in February and runs through the end of this month.
"It shines a light on the unique strengths and challenges of our community, through last years survey we learned that Native Hawaiians remained culturally connected and civically engaged even in the midst of a pandemic, but we also saw the uneven access to education and connectivity gaps pose real threats to Hawaii's future," says Dr. Brandon Ledward with Kamehameha Schools."
The results of the survey will be used to better create support and programs to benefit the Hawaiian community.
