Surfer Who Went Missing Remembered as Dedicated Mother of Two

  • Updated
  • 0
Mother who died at Maunalua Bay commemorated

The mother of two went missing at a surf break she had frequented for years.

HAWAII KAI-- Friends and family are remembering the life of Jennifer Rutka, who passed away after she was reported missing from the surf break "Seconds." 

A friend of the family told KITV Rutka was an experienced surfer who enjoyed surfing locally and abroad.

The 41 year old mother of two is survived by two daughters and her husband. Friends have organized a GoFundMe in support.

Family friend Kevin Flanagan says he has surfed all over the world with the Rutkas and there is has been an outpouring of community support commemorating the surfer and mother. 

Flanagan described Rutka as, "A fabulous mother. So committed to her girls and her husband. She would choose doing a small craft with her 5 year old over anything else in the world. Loved the Hawaii Kai community. She's been in it for decades."  

Friends and family say details as to what went wrong are still scarce. 

"Jen was also a very experienced surfer. On any given day she is probably one of the best surfers in the line up. We're all still kind of in shock about it happening," Flanagan told KITV 4.

Rutka also worked in a managing role in the food and beverage industry locally, as well as bringing up her kids in the community.

"Going out, spending time in the ocean, being together and being happy was all they ever wanted," Flanagan said, "Again, this is such a tragedy. She is such a wonderful human. And we are all just devastated."

