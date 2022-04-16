Surfer who drowned at Maunalua Bay remembered as dedicated mother of two

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 800 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 450 PM HST, radar indicated heavy showers over windward
Oahu falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. The heaviest
rainfall was occurring between Waikane and Punaluu, and the
Kahana Stream has shown a rapid rise in water levels.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Waikane, Kaaawa, Punaluu, Waiahole, Hauula, Kahaluu,
Ahuimanu, Laie, Kahuku, Kaneohe, Kalihi, Manoa, Kahana Valley
State Park, Kualoa, Heeia and Malaekahana State Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 800 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
The mother of two went missing at a surf break she had frequented for years.
Family friend Kevin Flanagan, says he has surfed all over the world with the Rutkas and there is has been an outpouring of community support commemorating the surfer and mother.
Flanagan described Rutka as, "A fabulous mother. So committed to her girls and her husband. She would choose doing a small craft with her 5 year old over anything else in the world. Loved the Hawaii Kai community. She's been in it for decades."
Friends and family say details as to what went wrong are still scarce.
"Jen was also a very experienced surfer. On any given day she is probably one of the best surfers in the line up. We're all still kind of in shock about it happening," Flanagan told KITV4.
Rutka also worked in a managing role in the food and beverage industry locally, as well as bringing up her kids in the community.
"Going out, spending time in the ocean, being together and being happy was all they ever wanted," Flanagan said, "Again, this is such a tragedy. She is such a wonderful human. And we are all just devastated."