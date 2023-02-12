Super Bowl Sunday Weather - Breezy Winds Continue With Enhanced Showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt, except north winds in Maalaea
Bay. Seas 8 to 13 feet, except 3 to 5 feet in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) An unstable and wet trade wind pattern will bring widespread showers containing locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms to the area, especially the Big Island and Maui, through early this week. Wet weather will shift to the remaining islands by Tuesday. The potential exists for heavy rain to develop over portions of the area by the end of the week.
High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for Olomana, Kahoolawe, Maui Windward West, Kauai East, Kauai South, East Honolulu, Koolau Windward, Molokai Windward, Molokai Southeast, Windward Haleakala, Kipahulu, South Haleakala, Big Island Southeast, Big Island East, Big Island North.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Monday for all Hawaiian waters.
Large and rough trade wind swell will continue along east facing shores through tonight, and a High Surf Advisory remains in effect. Surf will remain above seasonal levels Monday through late in the week due to strong trades over and upstream of the islands.
The greatest potential for a continuation of advisory level surf for east facing shores will be around Kauai and Oahu, potentially through late in the week, where the winds over and upstream will remain the strongest.
A pair of northwest swells will push north shore surf to near the advisory level at the peaks this week. The first swell will build today, peak tonight and Monday, then decline Monday night and Tuesday. A second northwest swell will build on Wednesday, peak Thursday, and decline Friday. South facing shores will experience minimal surf this week.