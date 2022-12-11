Sunday Morning Weather - Winds Sticking Around with an Increase in Showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) High pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place today. The trades will ease a bit each day Monday and Tuesday, with breezy conditions continuing.
Typical trade wind weather featuring windward and mauka showers and the occasional leeward spillover will continue through early next week. Winds will diminish and and rain chances will decrease around mid week as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The cold front could bring an increase in showers Thursday night into next weekend.
Strong trade winds will keep east shore surf elevated through Tuesday but will remain well below the advisory threshold of 10 feet. Surf along east facing shores will lower to near or below normal levels around the middle of next week as the trades back off.
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small and well below normal through the weekend. A small northwest and a small north swell will give surf a boost along north and west facing shores Monday through Wednesday. The potential for a new large northwest swell could bring near warning level surf to north and west facing shores late next week although forecast confidence remains low.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small with only background south swell energy through the middle of the week. A new small south swell could give south shore surf a slight boost late in the week.
Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Lanai Mauka, Kahoolawe, Maui Windward West, Maui Leeward West, Kohala, Big Island Interior, Molokai Windward, Molokai Southeast, Lanai Windward, Lanai Leeward, Maui Central Valley North, Maui Central Valley South, South Haleakala, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast, Big Island North.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.
Gale Warning until 6 PM HST this evening for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.