Sunday Morning Weather - Winds Lighten, Isolated Showers, Extreme UV Index

HONOLULU (KITV4) Moderate trade winds will gradually shift out of the southeast across much of the state today and Monday, causing the focus of showers to move from typical windward slopes to southeast terrain.
An approaching front will produce increasing southerly winds on Tuesday. The front will likely move through Kauai Tuesday night, then move down much of the island chain Wednesday and Wednesday night, before stalling out and weakening near the Big Island Thursday. A period of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will likely accompany the front as it moves through.
Tiny northwest swell will be quickly followed by a similar north swell building through Tuesday and peaking Tuesday night. Moderate northwest swell emanating from a developing low northwest of the islands will also build Tuesday, eventually peaking Wednesday night into Thursday. Models show another medium sized northwest swell affecting the islands, resulting in moderate surf next weekend.
Small surf over south-facing shores will gradually decline today. A tiny south swell is slated to arrive Friday, bringing elevated surf to south-facing shores next weekend. Surf along east facing shores will change little through the weekend, then gradually decline through the upcoming work week.