Sunday Morning Weather - Winds Lighten, Isolated Showers, Extreme UV Index

HONOLULU (KITV4) Moderate trade winds will gradually shift out of the southeast across much of the state today and Monday, causing the focus of showers to move from typical windward slopes to southeast terrain.

An approaching front will produce increasing southerly winds on Tuesday. The front will likely move through Kauai Tuesday night, then move down much of the island chain Wednesday and Wednesday night, before stalling out and weakening near the Big Island Thursday. A period of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will likely accompany the front as it moves through.

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

