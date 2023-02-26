Sunday Morning Weather - Strong Winds Continue to Build

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet, building to 10
to 14 feet by Monday.
* WHERE...Hawaiian waters and channels not included in Gale Watch.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) Strong high pressure building to the north of the islands will bring an increase in trade winds later today into Monday, with windy conditions lingering through Thursday.
Although showers will be somewhat limited today, passing and fairly frequent showers can be expected over windward areas this week, with a few showers reaching leeward communities. Some decrease in wind is expected by the end of the week as the high moves away, and a front approaches.
The strong trade winds over the region will maintain a large east to west upstream fetch area and continue to produce rough trade wind swell affecting exposed east facing shores through much of this week. The current High Surf Advisory (HSA) for east facing shores remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon.
A small northwest swell (310-320 degrees) will slowly decline through the first half of this week. Another small longer period northwest swell (310-320 degrees) will build into the islands from Thursday night into Friday morning proving a small boost to surf heights along north and west facing shores lasting into the weekend. South shore surf heights will remain small with a slight boost today through Monday.
High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST Tuesday for east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Big Island.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Wednesday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
Gale Watch from this evening through Wednesday afternoon for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.