...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet, building to 10
to 14 feet by Monday.

* WHERE...Hawaiian waters and channels not included in Gale Watch.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Sunday Morning Weather - Strong Winds Continue to Build

HONOLULU (KITV4) Strong high pressure building to the north of the islands will bring an increase in trade winds later today into Monday, with windy conditions lingering through Thursday.

Although showers will be somewhat limited today, passing and fairly frequent showers can be expected over windward areas this week, with a few showers reaching leeward communities. Some decrease in wind is expected by the end of the week as the high moves away, and a front approaches.

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

