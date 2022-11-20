 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Sunday Morning Weather - Strong Trade Winds, Scattered Showers for Windward and Mauka Areas

Sunday Morning 8-Day

HONOLULU (KITV4) Strengthening trades will generate locally strong winds and gusty conditions into Monday. Trades will focus showers mainly over windward and mauka zones through the beginning of the week. A few showers over windward Big Island and Maui, will be locally heavy this morning. Breezy conditions and a period of showery weather are likely on Thanksgiving Day as a cold front advances the area.

Sunday Morning Wind Advisory

Wind Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for portions of Maui County and the Big Island, including Bil Island summits.

Sunday Morning Marine Alerts
Sunday Morning Surf

An error occurred