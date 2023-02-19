Sunday Morning Weather - Some Moisture Lingers, Trade Winds Pick Up

HONOLULU (KITV4) The upper level low south of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to slowly drift southeastward and weaken through Monday. A tropical moisture band will linger over the state for the next few days with periods of showers possible. However, the potential for heavier rainfall rates are decreasing statewide.
Showers and thunderstorms may redevelop again over the western half of the state from late Monday into Wednesday as another cut off low drops in northwest of the island chain. A surface high pressure ridge building into the region from the northeast will produce breezy to windy easterly trade winds next week, pushing the tropical moisture and showers westward away from the islands from Wednesday onward.
Flood Watch through this afternoon for the Big Island.
Winter Storm Warning until noon HST today for Big Island Summits.
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough for the next week due to persistent strong east to southeast winds over and upstream of the islands. East shore surf will likely build back to advisory levels Monday night through late in the week.
A series of small northwest swells will keep some small and well below normal surf in place along north and west facing shores through late this week. South shore surf will remain minimal for the foreseeable future.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Thursday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.