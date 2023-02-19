 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunday Morning Weather - Some Moisture Lingers, Trade Winds Pick Up

  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) The upper level low south of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to slowly drift southeastward and weaken through Monday. A tropical moisture band will linger over the state for the next few days with periods of showers possible. However, the potential for heavier rainfall rates are decreasing statewide.

8-day

Showers and thunderstorms may redevelop again over the western half of the state from late Monday into Wednesday as another cut off low drops in northwest of the island chain. A surface high pressure ridge building into the region from the northeast will produce breezy to windy easterly trade winds next week, pushing the tropical moisture and showers westward away from the islands from Wednesday onward.

surf
marine alerts

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred