Sunday Morning Weather - Scattered Showers Continue, Breezy Trades

HONOLULU (KITV4) A pattern with unstable cloud bands is moving into the islands in the trade wind flow this morning. A deeper band of clouds and showers remains focused over Kauai and the Kauai Channel this morning. This band will slowly drift eastward spreading enhanced showers to Oahu and Maui County later tonight. Numerous showers also forming as these unstable cloud bands move into the windward slopes of each island, expect these passing showers to continue through the early morning hours and then diminish in coverage by mid-morning. A few of these stronger showers may reach the typically drier leeward areas.

A High Surf Advisory is in affect until 6 PM HST this evening for north and west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai, and north facing shores of Oahu Molokai and Maui.

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

