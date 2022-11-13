Sunday Morning Weather - Scattered Showers Continue, Breezy Trades

HONOLULU (KITV4) A pattern with unstable cloud bands is moving into the islands in the trade wind flow this morning. A deeper band of clouds and showers remains focused over Kauai and the Kauai Channel this morning. This band will slowly drift eastward spreading enhanced showers to Oahu and Maui County later tonight. Numerous showers also forming as these unstable cloud bands move into the windward slopes of each island, expect these passing showers to continue through the early morning hours and then diminish in coverage by mid-morning. A few of these stronger showers may reach the typically drier leeward areas.
A High Surf Advisory is in affect until 6 PM HST this evening for north and west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai, and north facing shores of Oahu Molokai and Maui.
A Small Craft Advisory is in affect until 6 PM HST this evening for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
A new northwest swell will continue to build this morning and peak around mid-day. This swell will decline through Monday. The next northwest swell is scheduled to arrive Tuesday with similar size, so HSA conditions are possible again along many north and west- facing exposures late Tuesday into Wednesday. This swell will be reinforced by a more northerly swell late Wednesday into Thursday.
The trade winds over and upstream of the islands are generating choppy, rough seas along east-facing shores. A small south- southwest swell will continue to provide small surf today, before declining. Another small south swell is possible during the second half of this week.