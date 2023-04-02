Sunday Morning Weather - Numerous Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms, Breezy Trades

HONOLULU (KITV4) Cloudy skies with numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible in the vicinity of Kauai this morning. Instability due to an upper-level disturbance developing over the area combined with abundant moisture will likely cause increasing showers, along with a chance of thunderstorms across the entire state from this afternoon through early Monday morning.
The trade winds will continue to become reestablished across the island chain through tonight, with locally breezy trades expected from Monday into mid- week. A relatively wet trade wind weather pattern will likely develop from Monday through Tuesday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms over portions of the Big Island each afternoon.
No significant swells expected through the week. A small northwest swell will be on the decline today, but additional small northwest pulses are possible Monday and midweek. With trade winds returning upstream, expect the trade winds swell to produce choppy surf conditions along east facing shores. Small background energy from a variety of southerly directions will maintain small surf along south facing shores.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Tuesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.