 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunday Morning Weather - Numerous Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms, Breezy Trades

  • 0
4 Things to Know

HONOLULU (KITV4) Cloudy skies with numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible in the vicinity of Kauai this morning. Instability due to an upper-level disturbance developing over the area combined with abundant moisture will likely cause increasing showers, along with a chance of thunderstorms across the entire state from this afternoon through early Monday morning.

Future Forecast

The trade winds will continue to become reestablished across the island chain through tonight, with locally breezy trades expected from Monday into mid- week. A relatively wet trade wind weather pattern will likely develop from Monday through Tuesday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms over portions of the Big Island each afternoon.

8-Day
Surf
Marine Alerts

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred