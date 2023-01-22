 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas rapidly building this morning to 14 to 22 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters
and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

An extra large west northwest swell will generate locally strong
surges and currents in exposed harbors through Monday. Expect
large breaking waves near harbor entrances. Some harbors affected
will include Kikiaola on Kauai, Waianae and Haleiwa on Oahu,
Kaumalapau on Lanai, and Honokohau and Kawaihae on the Big Island.

Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vehicles.

Sunday Morning Weather - Light Winds, Mostly Sunny, Minimal Scattered Showers

  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) Moisture associated with a stalled front will maintain cloudy skies over Kauai this morning, with showers gradually diminishing as the front dissipates. Otherwise, developing light to moderate east- southeast winds will bring a few showers to windward areas through Tuesday.

sunday forecast

Winds will be light enough to allow land and sea breezes to develop in most leeward areas, with a chance of an afternoon shower. A trend toward wetter weather may occur after mid-week as another front moves into the area. A powerful northwest swell will bring very high surf today that will likely bring coastal impacts along most north and west facing shores into Monday.

sunday morning 8-day
marine alerts
sunday surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred