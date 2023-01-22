Sunday Morning Weather - Light Winds, Mostly Sunny, Minimal Scattered Showers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Seas rapidly building this morning to 14 to 22 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters
and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
An extra large west northwest swell will generate locally strong
surges and currents in exposed harbors through Monday. Expect
large breaking waves near harbor entrances. Some harbors affected
will include Kikiaola on Kauai, Waianae and Haleiwa on Oahu,
Kaumalapau on Lanai, and Honokohau and Kawaihae on the Big Island.
Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vehicles.
HONOLULU (KITV4) Moisture associated with a stalled front will maintain cloudy skies over Kauai this morning, with showers gradually diminishing as the front dissipates. Otherwise, developing light to moderate east- southeast winds will bring a few showers to windward areas through Tuesday.
Winds will be light enough to allow land and sea breezes to develop in most leeward areas, with a chance of an afternoon shower. A trend toward wetter weather may occur after mid-week as another front moves into the area. A powerful northwest swell will bring very high surf today that will likely bring coastal impacts along most north and west facing shores into Monday.
High Surf Warning until 6 PM HST Monday for North and West facing shores of Niihau Kauai Oahu Molokai and for North Facing shores of Maui.
High Surf Warning until 6 PM HST Monday for West facing shores of the Big Island.
High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST Monday for West facing shores of Maui and Lanai.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Monday for all Hawaiian waters except Maalaea Bay.
An extra large swell is quickly filling in around the islands this morning. Swell observations at the northwest offshore buoys rapidly shot up to 25 feet or greater this morning. This extra large swell will produce dangerous giant size surf along many north and west-facing shores through Monday afternoon. A High Surf Warning (HSW) is in effect through Monday afternoon for many north and west-facing shores. There will be adverse impacts to coastal properties, harbors and infrastructure, including coastal roadways impacted by overwash, today and Monday, especially during periods of high tide.
A westerly component to the swell has increased the potential for elevated surf along the western shores of Maui and Lanai. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect for these shores. The swell will gradually subside through Monday but will then be followed by large northwest swell that is timed to arrive at mid week. This swell will likely lift surf back up to HSW levels Wednesday.
Surf along south-facing shores will remain small but, due to the more westerly component the swell, select areas could experience increased surf in response to a westerly wrap. Short period, choppy wave conditions along eastern shores will be associated with persistent moderate east trades through at least Tuesday.