...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters
and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Sunday Morning Weather - Light Winds and Drier Conditions, Large Surf Continues

HONOLULU (KITV4) Mostly dry weather and light winds are expected today, with abundant high clouds continuing to stream overhead. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin tonight, then continue through Monday night, bringing some widespread beneficial rain to most areas. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, with a few locally heavy downpours possible. Shower coverage will be on the decline and sunshine will be on the increase by mid week, with a more typical trade wind weather pattern developing Wednesday night and holding in place through next weekend.

Sunday Morning 8-Day

The current north-northeast swell will continue to gradually subside through Monday and new west-northwest swell arriving tonight is expected to gradually increase, with surf approaching the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands by Tuesday. Another slightly larger west-northwest swell spreading down across the area Thursday and Friday could produce peak surf heights well above the High Surf Advisory thresholds along most north and west facing shores.

Sunday Morning Marine Alerts
Sunday Morning Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

