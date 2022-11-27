Sunday Morning Weather - Light Winds and Drier Conditions, Large Surf Continues

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters
and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) Mostly dry weather and light winds are expected today, with abundant high clouds continuing to stream overhead. A trend toward muggier and wetter weather is expected to begin tonight, then continue through Monday night, bringing some widespread beneficial rain to most areas. Light to moderate southeast to south winds will develop Monday and Tuesday, with a few locally heavy downpours possible. Shower coverage will be on the decline and sunshine will be on the increase by mid week, with a more typical trade wind weather pattern developing Wednesday night and holding in place through next weekend.
The current north-northeast swell will continue to gradually subside through Monday and new west-northwest swell arriving tonight is expected to gradually increase, with surf approaching the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands by Tuesday. Another slightly larger west-northwest swell spreading down across the area Thursday and Friday could produce peak surf heights well above the High Surf Advisory thresholds along most north and west facing shores.
Other than some lingering north-northeast swell energy wrapping into exposed east facing shores during the next few days, surf is expected to be small along most east facing shores later this week. Only minimal background surf is forecast along south facing shores this week.
High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Olomana, Maui Windward West, Kohala, Kauai North, Kauai East, Koolau Windward, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Molokai West, Maui Central Valley North, Windward Haleakala, Big Island East, Big Island North.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for all Hawaiian waters except Maalaea Bay.