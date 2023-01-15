Sunday Morning Weather - Light to Moderate Winds, Slight Break from the Vog Today

HONOLULU (KITV4) Rather dry conditions will continue through Tuesday, with showers limited primarily to windward slopes and coasts at night and interior and leeward areas each afternoon. Light to moderate trades will hold through Monday morning, with sea and land breezes becoming common in most areas from Monday afternoon through late in the work week as the trades ease.
We should see a slight increase in showers Wednesday through Friday as deep moisture increases over the islands, with a more significant chance for rain expected next weekend as a front approaches from the northwest. A break from the vog is expected across the smaller islands Sunday, although this should be brief, with vog forecast to fill back in over the smaller islands Monday and linger through much of the work week.
High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for Niihau, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Maui Windward West, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North, Molokai West, Maui Central Valley North, Windward Haleakala.
High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kona, Kohala.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
The current large northwest swell will produce elevated surf along most north and west facing shores through early Monday. This swell will gradually lower, and will produce moderate surf along most north and west facing shores from Tuesday into Thursday. A new large, long- period northwest swell may arrive late Thursday night.
A small, long period south-southwest swell will produce small surf along south facing shores today, and then will gradually lower from Monday through Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will likely remain small this week due to the trades being relatively weak near, and upstream of the islands.