Sunday Morning Weather - Light Kona Winds Continue, Limited Shower Activity

HONOLULU (KITV4) A surface ridge over the Hawaiian Islands and a weakening stationary front northwest to north of the state will keep a stable light southerly wind pattern over the region through Monday.
A surface low develops along the dissipated frontal trough northwest of the islands on Monday. This deepening surface low will increase east to southeast winds over the region from Monday through Wednesday. Shower trends will gradually increase from Tuesday through Friday in moderate to locally breezy east to southeast wind flow.
Gale warning for all Hawaiian offshore waters.
A north-northwest swell will build today and tonight, before peaking early Monday. This is expected to produce small to moderate surf along most north facing shores from later today and tonight through Monday night. This swell will gradually lower, and swing around from a north-northeast direction by Tuesday. A mix of small north- northwest and northwest swells will likely maintain modest surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Wednesday through Friday.
As the trade winds strengthen near and upstream of the islands from late Tuesday through mid-week, expect choppy surf to increase along most east facing shores. Finally, a small, long-period south swell arriving Monday will build through Tuesday, and produce small to moderate surf along most south facing shores. This south swell will gradually lower from Wednesday into Thursday.