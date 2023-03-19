 Skip to main content
Sunday Morning Weather - Light Kona Winds Continue, Limited Shower Activity

HONOLULU (KITV4) A surface ridge over the Hawaiian Islands and a weakening stationary front northwest to north of the state will keep a stable light southerly wind pattern over the region through Monday.

Forecast for Sunday morning

A surface low develops along the dissipated frontal trough northwest of the islands on Monday. This deepening surface low will increase east to southeast winds over the region from Monday through Wednesday. Shower trends will gradually increase from Tuesday through Friday in moderate to locally breezy east to southeast wind flow.

