 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunday Morning Weather - Humid Conditions and Afternoon Showers

  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) Humid conditions and light winds will continue today through much of the week, as low pressure remains positioned far to the north of the islands. During the next couple days, clouds and showers will favor island interior and leeward locations during the afternoon and early evening hours and areas near the coast at night. A thunderstorm or two and some localized downpours will also be possible on the big island each afternoon. More widespread rainfall, particularly over the western islands, is expected Tuesday through Thursday as a front develops near or over the western end of the state. A cold front could move into the islands Friday and Saturday, bringing a return of trade winds and potentially delaying a return of drier weather.

Sunday Morning 8-Day

A high surf advisory for north facing shores of Ni'ihau, Kaua'i, O'ahu, Moloka'i, Maui, and the Big Island is in effect from noon today to 6 am hst Monday

Sunday Morning Surf

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred