Sunday Morning Weather - Humid Conditions and Afternoon Showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) Humid conditions and light winds will continue today through much of the week, as low pressure remains positioned far to the north of the islands. During the next couple days, clouds and showers will favor island interior and leeward locations during the afternoon and early evening hours and areas near the coast at night. A thunderstorm or two and some localized downpours will also be possible on the big island each afternoon. More widespread rainfall, particularly over the western islands, is expected Tuesday through Thursday as a front develops near or over the western end of the state. A cold front could move into the islands Friday and Saturday, bringing a return of trade winds and potentially delaying a return of drier weather.
A high surf advisory for north facing shores of Ni'ihau, Kaua'i, O'ahu, Moloka'i, Maui, and the Big Island is in effect from noon today to 6 am hst Monday
A reinforcing north swell is expected to rise through the day today reaching low end advisory levels this afternoon for north facing shores before slowly fading through Wednesday. Another north swell may build surf heights along north facing shores near the high surf advisory range late in the upcoming week.
A long period south swell will peak this weekend a pinch above the summer average before slowly subsiding early next week. Another similar sized south swell may arrive around the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small due to lack of trade winds, except for some select east facing shores exposed to the north swell wrap.