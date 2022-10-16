Sunday Morning Weather - Fairly Stable Conditions and Moderate Trade Winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) Light to moderate trade winds are forecast today, becoming a land and sea breeze weather pattern with mountain and island interior clouds developing in the afternoon hours on Monday and Tuesday. Trade winds will weaken over the next two days as a low pressure system approaches the region from the north breaking down the high pressure ridge.
The weather pattern shifts towards the wet side from Wednesday onward as a cold front drifts into the islands from the north. The timing of these showers will vary from day to day for each island and the highest rainfall amounts are expected to develop along the frontal cloud band. Gusty north to northeast winds will develop after the front passes and then slowly dissipates over the islands on Thursday.
The current north swell will be on the decline today, with a new, moderate sized northwest swell expected to arrive later today. This northwest swell is expected to peak near low end advisory levels later tonight or early Monday, and then decline through Tuesday. A larger north swell is expected to arrive Wednesday with another bout of advisory level surf Wednesday night and early Thursday.
Small south swells are expected through Tuesday, with a series of slightly larger south swells expected Wednesday through Saturday.