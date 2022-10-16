 Skip to main content
Sunday Morning Weather - Fairly Stable Conditions and Moderate Trade Winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) Light to moderate trade winds are forecast today, becoming a land and sea breeze weather pattern with mountain and island interior clouds developing in the afternoon hours on Monday and Tuesday. Trade winds will weaken over the next two days as a low pressure system approaches the region from the north breaking down the high pressure ridge.

The weather pattern shifts towards the wet side from Wednesday onward as a cold front drifts into the islands from the north. The timing of these showers will vary from day to day for each island and the highest rainfall amounts are expected to develop along the frontal cloud band. Gusty north to northeast winds will develop after the front passes and then slowly dissipates over the islands on Thursday.

Sunday Morning 8-Day
Sunday Morning Surf

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

