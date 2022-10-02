 Skip to main content
Sunday Morning Weather - Cold Front Passing Over the State

HONOLULU (KITV4) A cold front will move in from the north this morning, stall near Maui tonight and dissipate by Tuesday. Widespread rain and building trade winds are expected to accompany this frontal passage. An area of tropical moisture will move over the Big Island during the second half of this week.

Sunday Morning 8-Day

The recent moderate size, northwest swell that lifted surf along the north-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu and Maui Saturday will shift to a more northerly direction today as it continues to decline through Monday. The next moderate size, north to northeast swell originating from a low northeast of the islands will begin arriving Monday afternoon and evening.

Sunday Morning Surf

Weather Anchor

Carly Yoshida was born and raised on Hawai’i Island where she graduated from Kealakehe High School. Carly is a former Miss Hawaii’s Outstanding Teen 2016 as well as Miss Kona Coffee 2020 and 2021.

