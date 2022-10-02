Sunday Morning Weather - Cold Front Passing Over the State

HONOLULU (KITV4) A cold front will move in from the north this morning, stall near Maui tonight and dissipate by Tuesday. Widespread rain and building trade winds are expected to accompany this frontal passage. An area of tropical moisture will move over the Big Island during the second half of this week.
The recent moderate size, northwest swell that lifted surf along the north-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu and Maui Saturday will shift to a more northerly direction today as it continues to decline through Monday. The next moderate size, north to northeast swell originating from a low northeast of the islands will begin arriving Monday afternoon and evening.
Surf associated with this swell should peak surf below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels by late Monday and hold through Tuesday. A gale in the western Aleutians Sunday will push a north swell southeast toward the islands the next couple of days. This slightly larger swell may reach the state by Thursday and peak surf to near HSA heights along north-facing shores Friday.
A small south swell arriving today will lead to slightly higher south-facing shore surf that will hold through mid week.
Surf along east-facing shores will remain small through the upcoming week in response to lighter trades over and upstream of the islands.