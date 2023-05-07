Sunday Morning Weather - Breezy Trade Winds Will Prevail into the New Week

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) Breezy to locally strong trades will continue through early next week. A typical trade wind pattern will prevail during this time with showers focused over windward and mauka zones, especially overnight and during the early morning. Trades will gradually ease around the midweek time frame as a cold front passes to the north.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Wednesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for all remaining Hawaiian coastal waters.
A south swell will support surf heights above the seasonal average today, then diminish Monday through Wednesday, with small surf then prevailing along south facing shores into next weekend. The locally strong trade winds over and upstream of the islands will support short-period wind wave development that will lead to choppy surf along east facing shores, with east shore surf diminishing after midweek.
Surf along north facing shores will be small for the next several days, but back-to-back north-northwest swells are expected from Thursday through Monday. Potential exists for surf heights to reach High Surf Advisory levels along exposed north facing shores with the second swell next weekend.