Sun Shines Bright on Merrie Monarch Opening 2023

Merrie Monarch 2023 kicks off in Hilo

A full audience packed the civic auditorium for the first time since 2019 for the opening of the Merrie Monarch festival in Hilo.

HILO--  At 9 a.m. Sunday, one could hear the rumble when approaching the Civic Auditorium where the Ho'alaule'a was underway. Hilo was graced with beautiful weather as a full audience gathered for the opening of Merrie Monarch for the first time since 2019, before the pandemic.

"It'll be fun. It'll be her first year to see her mom," Pilahi Gregg told KITV4 said of her granddaughter, "It's great. Very spiritual. And it's Easter too, so that's even better."

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

