Sun Shines Bright on Merrie Monarch Opening 2023

HILO-- At 9 a.m. Sunday, one could hear the rumble when approaching the Civic Auditorium where the Ho'alaule'a was underway. Hilo was graced with beautiful weather as a full audience gathered for the opening of Merrie Monarch for the first time since 2019, before the pandemic.
"It'll be fun. It'll be her first year to see her mom," Pilahi Gregg told KITV4 said of her granddaughter, "It's great. Very spiritual. And it's Easter too, so that's even better."
KITV4 caught up with craftsmen who told us the opening ceremony put them officially in the mood. They say they're now ready to set up shop at the arts & crafts fair with others in the traditional woodworking community.
"Because the energy is there. When they come in the beginning, they open up the whole ceremony, and everybody feels, oh, you want to jump on the stage yourself and do some haka, you know what I mean?" Kini Burke said, adding of the wood working community, "But it's so nice for me because I've known them for years, and I come to see this.
"It's nice to be able to come in person and enjoy the whole event," Erin Lindsey told KITV.
Her husband Charlie added, "The energy was awesome. You could feel the spirit. And we came to watch our granddaughter perform."
"Now that life is coming back, I think it's a wonderful thing. It's a wonderful thing for Hilo," remarked Kumu Nahokuokalani Gaspang of Halau Hula 'O Kahikilaulani.
"Indescribable. You've got to come. Come visit us, come experience it, book your flights now, look for a place to stay right now. Amazing. In Hawaii it's called chicken skin," declared Hilo resident Kealohalani Mailou-Kama.
"I can feel it in my na'au. Very powerful and very connected," Jezlynn Lyman said.
The Arts and Crafts Fair will take place in the Civic Auditorium on Wednesday and the official competition at the stadium begins Thursday. Organizers say the opening ceremonies have been dearly missed.
"The halau, who want to participate, we have a lot of them do a free show for the public. A lot of times people can't get tickets because it's sold out, so at least we have a full day of hula shows for them to come see," Merrie Monarch Festival President Auntie Luana Kawelu told KITV4.