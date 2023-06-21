 Skip to main content
Summer solstice: Everything you need to know about the longest day of the year

People celebrating the 2023 solstice at Stonehenge in England.

(CNN) Do you yearn for long days and short nights? Then this could be the best day of the year for you and fellow sunlight seekers.

The summer solstice is Wednesday, June 21. It’s the longest day and shortest night in the Northern Hemisphere. It’s also the first official day of summer.

The sun sets behind the Oculus transit hub and One World Trade Center in New York City on the summer solstice in 2019.
A floating bonfire marks midsummer celebrations as people enjoy the water in the Oslo Fjord by Bjorvika on June 23, 2022. After their long, dark, cold winters, people in Norway like to make the most of their summer days.
People take part in a traditional Rasos midsummer celebration, which has pagan roots, in Lithuania on June 23, 2020.

