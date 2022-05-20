Study shows overall homeless population decreasing on Oahu

New numbers are shedding light on the homelessness crisis on Oahu.
The multiagency 'Point in Time' count was completed in March.
After not being done last year due to COVID-19, the 2022 numbers are being released and compared to 2020.
In 2022, the homeless population was 3,951, down from 4,448 reported in 2020. But some advocates say that doesn't tell the full story.
"As far as I've seen the numbers are pretty consistent, they may move and migrate to other parts of the island, they're consistent," says Jennifer Kawata, a CORE field supervisor, who does outreach in areas like Chinatown.
And while the data shows that the number of individuals in shelters went down, unsheltered individuals went up.
"There are people who are homeless, that they want to be homeless and there's really nothing we can do...we can keep contacting them," Kawata says.
Because of that, many people might be skeptical of the overall number going down, because that's not necessarily what they notice on Oahu streets.
But the flipside of that is some who are in shelters receiving help have been able to successfully get back into housing as the economy improves from the pandemic and more jobs become available.
"You know with money that's been coming down through CARES Act, rent relief programs that we've been able to kind of push out to households in crisis, we've really been able to stop that flow," says Jill Wright, with the Institute for Human Services.
Wright says that assistance also kept many on Oahu who were on the brink of losing housing from becoming homeless.
Another bright spot in the data: the number of children and veterans without stable housing also trending down.
