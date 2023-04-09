Study from UH Hilo shows extended history of veteran suicide rates

HILO, HAWAII (KITV4) – A study from University of Hawaii at Hilo finds suicide rates among veterans have surged in the past 15 years.
Some members of its history department last month published "A historical comparison of U.S. Army & U.S. Civilian Suicide Rates from 1900–2020."
According to the article, the biggest mistake organizations are doing now is only looking at 25 years’ worth of data. Instead, they need to dig into suicide data from previous wars.
Co-authors of the study said their data shows that many suicides among veterans are not necessarily tied to combat and PTSD.
"It does create this narrative that combat is directly related to suicide even though historically that’s not always the case, at least it’s statistically evident," said Ryan Hanoa, navy veteran and UH researcher.
When looking at rates during World War 1 and 2, suicide rates were the lowest, 5 for every 100,000 soldiers. The researchers believe societal factors, not war, drive higher suicide rates among men, for both veterans and civilians.
They believe the best way to analyze suicide data among active military men is to compare them to civilian men. Both show similarities in trends, even as active members of the military are seeing more drastic changes.
"we should look for factors that are larger and probably more macro in the sense than combat when looking for the increase in the current suicide rates," said Jeffrey Smith, chair of Department of History at UH Hilo.
Researchers hope healthcare providers can adjust their treatment based on this latest information.