Students 'really happy' after BOE overturns vote to shut down Wahiawa charter school

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- A few dozen students from Wahiawa's Kamalani Academy spent half of their school day on Thursday listening in on an hours-long hearing in which the Board of Education decided the fate of their school.
The BOE decided to overturn the State Public Charter School Commission's vote February not to renew the charter school's contract.
Thursday's reversal signals a near-end to a more than year-long dispute, with the commission accusing the school administration of violating its contract.
"I'm really happy for the school staying open," 4th grader Mitsuki Uzuhashi said.
Classmate Liam Fung echoed Uzuhashi's excitement, adding, "It was a good decision by the board to keep the school open so I can see my friends every day and keep playing with them,"
In 2021, the commission put the school on notice saying it did not approve the school's decision to start an online learning program that nearly doubled its enrollment.
There have also been concerns over uncertified teachers, as well as a school policy in which students who wished to transfer could not receive their records until they returned laptops they received for remote learning.
Principal Amanda Fung said the school was unaware they were not allowed to do so, and they dropped the rule.
"Before we knew we couldn't do that was really to assure that we were getting the technology, that we were getting state funds for, that we were keeping it in our school," Fung said.
The BOE said it decided to reverse the decision because the commission did not clearly state its concerns in its performance report to the school, which is required by law, and the commission did not clearly explain what Kamalani did wrong in its written decision.
Now, the commission and school leadership must negotiate a new contract for the kindergarten through 8th grade school of more than 150 students.
"It's good to see the process working, it's always a fun, challenging process sometimes and we're looking forward to working with the school as we do with all the charter schools," commission Interim Executive Director PJ Foehr said.
If the two do not reach an agreement by the current contract's expiration date of June 30, the school's current contract will be renewed for a year.