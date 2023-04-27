 Skip to main content
Students 'really happy' after BOE overturns vote to shut down Wahiawa charter school

Kamalani Academy

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- A few dozen students from Wahiawa's Kamalani Academy spent half of their school day on Thursday listening in on an hours-long hearing in which the Board of Education decided the fate of their school.

The BOE decided to overturn the State Public Charter School Commission's vote February not to renew the charter school's contract. 

