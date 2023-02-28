Strong winds caused traffic light pole at Kapiolani Boulevard to fall

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The very strong winds caused a traffic light here on Kapiolani Boulevard to completely fall down closing eastbound lanes to close.
Kenton Chun witnessed the pole found down and caught video of it from his car's dash cam.
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY FOR KOHALA DISTRICTS OF THE BIG ISLAND... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM HST WEDNESDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY OAHU KAUAI AND PARTS OF BIG ISLAND... .A strong high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds. Wind speeds are expected to slightly increase tonight into Wednesday and will exceed advisory thresholds across many parts of the state. Isolated pockets of warning level wind gusts have been seen in the Kohala districts of the Big Island where a High Wind Warning is now in effect. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Oahu and the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
"At the time it was just shock at the whole situation so looking back it obviously it's quite dangerous for that to happen but yeah it was more shock at first and realizing it didn't actually hurt anybody during what was essentially rush hour" shares Chun.
The traffic light pole fell on Tuesday at 7:30am. This is video Kenton Chun sent KITV4.
His car's dash cam caught the traffic light pole falling down on Kapiolani boulevard and Ward avenue.
Authorities shut down all eastbound lanes while crews works to clean up the scene and repair the traffic light.
All repairs were made by 11:45am and all lanes were back open. Luckily, no one was injures and no wrecks were caused by the fallen pole.
The City Department of Transportation Services says these poles are made to withstand up tp 60 miles per hour wind load. Today, winds were at about 35 MPH.
It says an investigation into the pole reveals the failure point was where the pole is welded to the steel plate in the ground. The strength of the traffic poles are certified by the manufacturer when purchased.
Meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Genki Kino, says winds are expected to be even stronger on Wednesday, so be cautious.
"Anything like tree branches falling, power lines, that's all possible and they're completely unpredictable" shares Kino.
Chun says he is glad no one was injured.
"No one was crossing and no one was under it at the time so just realizing how lucky it was no one was there at that time."
As strong winds continue, the National Weather Service encourages you to be safe when driving and walking outside in these conditions.
Multimedia Journalist
Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.
