Stressors of active duty service may lead to more domestic violence among military couples, experts say

As the community reels over this week's deadly stabbing on the H-3 freeway involving a marine who allegedly murdered his estranged wife, Honolulu police are still investigating whether the couple had a history of abuse.
Experts say domestic violence in the military is an ongoing issue that they're continuing to fight.
Military couples often face more dire stressors than civilian pairs, according to divorce attorneys, such as being far away from home, not having a support system to help care for their children, and for many -- the job itself.
"During COVID, divorces slowed down, since COVID they've picked up dramatically, and that's with the military community and outside the military community," divorce attorney Noah Gibson reported.
Gibson added he often encounters military divorce cases that involve domestic violence.
There are regulations, however, that may deter a military couple from pursuing a divorce. If a military service member has an affair, for example, that could be grounds for losing a job.
"So that's a double-edged sword, you have this service member who's worried about losing their job, but you also have a spouse who if they're honest about the infidelity, loses the income that would be generated for their children or for support," Gibson explained.