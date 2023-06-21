 Skip to main content
Strange thing found in student’s meal is rat head, Chinese officials rule after food scare anger

Rat Discovered in Meal

A Chinese student said he found a rat's head in his canteen meal.

HONG KONG (CNN) A strange object found in a school meal in China was the head of a rat, Chinese authorities have concluded, overturning previous official reassurances that it was duck neck in the latest twist to a food safety scandal that gripped the nation for weeks.

The furore has also exposed deep levels of public distrust in Chinese local governments, whose attempts to cover up negative news have often backfired.

