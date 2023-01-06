Still time to sign up for the Great Aloha Run-here's how you should prepare

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The Great Aloha is back to in-person after a two year break due to the pandemic. Over 15,000 participants are expected for this year' 8.15 mile run.
Proceeds will be helping more than 150 nonprofits. The past years the race has rase over 16 million dollars for local charities.
In-training sessions are offered up until February 12th at the Kapiolani Bandstand on Sundays at 6:30AM.
"We're excited for it to be back after it was virtual for two years and seeing happy smiling faces is going to be really exciting" says the race director, Alan Sunio.
Sports medicine physician, Jennifer Grey, says there are 5 things runners need to remember. These are sleep, food, water, physical activity, and stress reduction. These things will help keep you healthy when training for the race, during it, and after.
Since the race is only a little bit over a month away, Grey says hopefully you have been training, but if you haven't you should start now to prepare your body and increase your endurance.
Preparation is key when preparing for a long race-this one will be 8.15 miles.
having good running shoes is very important to prevent blistering, spraining an ankle, and chafing.
Make sure you haven't run more than 3 to 500 miles in your shoes so they aren't worn down.
Grey recommends loading up on carbs a few days before the race and definitely on race day so you have enough energy to run.
also make sure you're getting more water intake a few days leading up to the race and the day of to help you from feeling faint.
Grey says preparing for the race will help keep you healthy and avoid injuries.
"Warm up before the run. High knee's jumping jacks and when you're done even if you're really tired do some stretches to help with your recovery" shares Grey.