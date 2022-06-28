State urges Navy to reuse 5 million gallons of water dumped daily into Halawa stream

Even as warnings of water shortages persist on Oahu, the U.S. Navy still hasn't found a way to reuse the almost five million gallons a day it's pumping into the Halawa stream.
The Navy started emptying fuel-tainted water from its Red Hill shaft earlier this year and health officials say while not ideal, it is the best way to filter out the contamination.
But calling water resources "precious," the Department of Health, along with the Environmental Protection Agency, says the Navy should start conserving water as environmental groups call to action.
"Wasting water -- dumping it into a public stream -- is absolutely not a beneficial use of water," said Wayne Tanaka, director of the Sierra Club of Hawaii. "That's going to be well over 1.5 billion gallons that would have been dumped into Halawa stream by the end of this year."
So far, the Navy has pumped about 600 million gallons into the stream, which was being cleaned out today by the city.
The Health Department says it's monitoring chemicals in the water and so far has not found any evidence of harm to the environment.
The project comes after the Navy water system serving about 93,000 residents was polluted with fuel from its World War II-era underground storage tanks.
The Navy told KITV4 it is studying ways to re-use the water, including treatments to make it safe for drinking or for non-potable use for things like irrigation.
"So far there is no stop date that we can foresee for this water being pumped and dumped," Tanaka said. "It's frustrating. We're all being asked to conserve water. We are in a drought. We're at the edge of a water crisis."
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.