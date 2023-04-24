 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State to select developer to add 10,000 new homes to ease housing shortage

  • Updated
  • 0
Kuhio Park Redevelopment
Courtesy: Hawaii Public Housing Authority

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mayor Wright Homes is just one of the places slated for redevelopment to help ease the state's housing crisis. The state said it will select a master developer in the next 30 to 60 days to rebuild nine low-income housing projects and add 10,000 more homes.

"When there is such a huge need of 50,000 to 60,000 units, it is incumbent on us as agencies and departments to come with a bold action," said Hakim Ouansafi, executive director of the Hawaii Public Housing Authority.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred