State to select developer to add 10,000 new homes to ease housing shortage

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mayor Wright Homes is just one of the places slated for redevelopment to help ease the state's housing crisis. The state said it will select a master developer in the next 30 to 60 days to rebuild nine low-income housing projects and add 10,000 more homes.
"When there is such a huge need of 50,000 to 60,000 units, it is incumbent on us as agencies and departments to come with a bold action," said Hakim Ouansafi, executive director of the Hawaii Public Housing Authority.
The agency has been dealing with delays in other redevelopment projects because of contracting issues and funding.
"We're not expecting, you know, a walk in the park," he added. "This is a lot of units."
But Ouansafi said there's finally political will to increase the housing supply.
"With the desire of the Legislature, as well as the governor, to see housing built we feel more optimistic than ever," he said. "The fact that all the stars are lining up. I think we're going to move forward we can see things built."
Rebuilding the aging projects is estimated to cost $6 billion over next 10 years.
"If they have the money, the budget for it, then build 'um so reduce the homeless people on this island," said public housing resident Curtis Oster.
The plan expands low-income housing as well as workforce units for professionals such as teachers and firefighters.
