State reduces rent hikes for Waiahole Valley farmers

...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI NIIHAU OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI LANAI AND
KAHOOLAWE THROUGH WEDNESDAY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and
leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property
damage due to rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Conditions will be favorable for the development of heavy
showers and thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4 to 7
feet. Winds trending west and weakening Friday afternoon across Kauai
and Oahu waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Windward Waters and Big Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Kauai Channel...
Kauai Windward Waters...
Oahu Leeward Waters...
Oahu Windward Waters...
* Until 1030 PM HST.
* At 823 PM HST, showers were located along a line extending from 20
nm northwest of FAD Buoy CO to 52 nm south of FAD Buoy CK, moving
north at 30 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
FAD Buoy CK, FAD Buoy DK, Kilauea Lighthouse, FAD Buoy J, FAD Buoy
CO, Waianae Harbor, FAD Buoy S and FAD Buoy WK.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.
&&
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...>34KTS
WAIAKANE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Reppun family's been fighting to keep a valley rich in agriculture affordable for small farmers.
"Waiahole is known for its taro," said farmer John Reppun. "We want to see agriculture succeed in this community."
And after months of negotiations, the state has reached an agreement with a hui of Waiahole Valley farmers for future lease rents and they're hoping others will join them before a quickly-approaching deadline.
The state owns the land for more than 90 lessees and says it is reducing rent hikes for almost 30 of them.
That includes Reppuns, who were facing a six-fold increase that's now dropped to two to three times for their agriculture and residential lots.
"It's significantly less and it's fair," he said. "You know, I think part of the give back of a place like Waiahole is we do a lot of education here. Hundreds and hundreds of kids -- students of all ages from Kindergarten through graduate students -- come through places like this."
The state has also agreed to renegotiate rents for some lessees who've already reached agreements.
"This is in the spirit of trying to come up with something fair," said Nani Medeiros, state chief housing officer. "It was in the spirit of trying to really understand people as we started hearing their stories."
"There's only me. My wife passed away and I'm 81 years old and still working," he said. "I got to pay the lease, I got to pay the mortgage so what can I do? I'm just another local boy stuck with everything."
The state says rents are significantly below market rates. It says it needs to increase rents to help balance the state budget.
The current rent for a half-acre residential lot is $65 per month and $74 for about four acres of agricultural land.
"The holdouts might end up having to pay market rate because that is where the talks and discussions of arbitration and mediation will start," Medeiros said.
Residents have until July 1 and farmers until Aug. 1 to reach an agreement.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.