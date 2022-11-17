State of the Beach report shows Hawaii receiving a grade B for how it is maintaining coastlines

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)- A new "State of the Beach" report shows how each state is maintaining their coastlines.
It shows Hawaii earning a grade 'B' saying it is doing a good job of protecting coastal resources, but also has room for improvement.
It shows 11 states earning a a or b grade for their commitment to protecting coastlines.
Hawaii has earned a B grade for progressively improving its coastal management practices and passing important pieces of legislation regarding sea level rise.
Hawaii is the first state in the nation to pass the real estate license disclosure bill.
It requires that any real estate transactions that occur within the sea level rise zone requires buyers to sign disclosure agreement understanding the risks they're taking.
The state has also improved in its sea level rise planning. All state agencies are required to analyze climate change impacts and conducting vulnerability assessments.
There are a few areas the state needs to improve. Looking at coastal armoring, Hawai'i has regulations that prohibit erosion protection structures but aren't enforcing them.
It's recommended that the state passes new legislation that prevents homeowners from constructing illegal seawalls.
As for development, Hawaii requires structures to be built at least 40 feet from the shoreline, but its recommended this setback line should be pushed back even further. the report also suggest Hawaii to increase funding for the development of climate adaptation that adds more conservation policies.
The Hawaii regional manager for the Surfrider Foundation, Lauren Blickley, says it is possible for Hawaii to receive a better grade, but it will take time.
"In order for Hawaii to earn a a grade in the state of beach report, we're going to have to see a lot of leadership over the next year or so from our elected officials and champions to step up and champion protecting our beaches and ensuring we have again healthy beaches for us to enjoy as communities" shares Blickley.
The Surfrider foundation encourages the community to reach out to their legislators about implementing different protection plans to ensure are coastlines are protected.