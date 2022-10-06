State leaders to weigh effects of decriminalizing marijuana on public safety

A battle's brewing over the legalization of recreational pakalolo for adults here in the islands.
And the monumental move by President Joe Biden's giving Hawaii a huge push in that direction.
"We have a situation right now where we're looking at adult use legalization in Hawaii," said Nikos Leverenz, head of the Drug Policy Forum of Hawaii. "So this is a monumental day and we look forward to more progress ahead."
Reactions to President Joe Biden's announcement today to pardon thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession is mixed. Some say the move is long overdue, while others fear that could endanger society.
"Here in Hawaii it costs $73,000 or more per year to incarcerate a single individual," said Jeff Nash, who runs Habilitat, the state's largest drug treatment center. "It's insane to continue to spend our tax dollars to put people in prison for this."
While Nash is for decriminalizing the drug, he stops short of supporting full legalization.
"I just don't want to send a message that it's okay for people to smoke marijuana," he said.
Nikos Leverenz, head of the Drug Policy Forum of Hawaii, is lobbying for the state to treat substance use and addiction as a health problem and not a criminal offense.
"Cannabis is actually, you know, by every metric safer than alcohol," he said. "It doesn't produce the levels of injury or illness and death that alcohol causes, that tobacco causes."
But the Coalition for a Drug-Free Hawaii says decriminalization already sends the wrong message to our keiki.
"We have to be mindful that there's going to be consequences and it's those consequences that we have to stay on top of, and not just in the person but in society," said program director Michelle Park. "Because you're gonna see crime rates go up, you're gonna see accidents happen."
Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm says Hawaii's decriminalization of up to 3 grams of marijuana in 2019 has already kept many people out of the criminal justice system.
Alm says he's willing to work with Gov. David Ige to determine whether or not pardoning people would impact public safety.
Hawaii was among the first states to legalize medical marijuana in 2000.
