State leaders to consider tax cuts for struggling families

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Both Senate and House leaders say they generally agree with the governor's proposals in his first state-of-the-state address. But ultimately what can be accomplished comes down to the budget.
"He's kind of generally diagnosed the problem. And now you're looking at the surgeons who are going in and making the fine cuts," said Senate President Ron Kouchi, who represents Kauai and Niihau.
Promising to help working families struggling with the cost of living, Gov. Josh Green introduced the "Green Affordability Plan" -- proposing tax cuts that would save a family of four at least $2,000.
"Our cost of living is the highest in the country at nearly twice the national average," Green said. "In Hawaii, we should not teeter -- none of our people should teeter on the brink of poverty in order to provide for our 'ohana."
If approved by the Legislature, the plan would amount to more than $300 million in tax relief every year.
That includes more than doubling the standard deduction to $5,000.
And doubling the personal exemption to $2,288.
"We all got to work in one mechanism to get things going," added Sen. Kurt Fevella, a Republican representing Ewa Beach. "But the main thing is that our taxpayers don't suffer anymore."
