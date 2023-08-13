State launches fire relief housing program to connect homeowners with displaced Maui residents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -A state program is set to launch Monday to connect Maui residents affected by the wildfires with property owners who can provide them with places to stay.
The Hawaii Fire Relief Housing program will begin accepting applications on the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC) website at https://dbedt.hawaii.gov/hhfdc/ at 8 a.m. Monday, August 14.
HHFDC staff is contacting landowners, landlords, and management companies to encourage them to participate in creating a base inventory of available units on Maui and other islands across the state.
Governor Green is urging individual homeowners to consider joining the program by opening up their unoccupied living spaces as well.
"We are asking folks in the community to rent out those extra rooms, the 'ohana units or accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in their homes, vacation rentals, or whatever safe and secure rooms they have available," says Governor Green.
HHFDC staff will verify the information entered into an online portal, and the list of properties available should be online beginning Tuesday, August 15.
The program is designed as a referral service, and landlords and tenants will make rental agreements. Landlords may be eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency and state funds.
For those without access to the internet, a telephone hotline (808-587-0469) has been established where landlords, property managers, homeowners, or displaced residents may contact HHFDC staff for assistance or questions about the program. Staff will be available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, including weekends.