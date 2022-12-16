State issues emergency order to bring in mainland and military air crews for medevac services

...VIGOROUS COLD FRONT TO POTENTIALLY BRING STRONG SOUTHWEST
WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS LATE SUNDAY AND MONDAY...
A powerful cold front is forecast to sweep across the state on
Monday. Southwest, or kona, winds will increase ahead of the front
on Sunday, with gusty conditions initially developing across
windward communities, as well as any locations over and downwind
of terrain. These strengthening winds may become damaging Sunday
night and Monday. Impacts could include roof damage, downed trees,
and power outages.
Thunderstorms may develop as early as Sunday, and some
thunderstorms could become strong to severe thunderstorms along
and ahead of the front Sunday night and Monday. Any thunderstorms
during this time frame could be capable of producing damaging wind
gusts and hail over any portion of the state.
Heavy rainfall is expected along the front and during
thunderstorms. At this time, chances for widespread flash flooding
do not appear to be high. However, leeward communities could
experience experience a period of heavy rainfall and potential
flood impacts, especially on Maui and the Big Island later Sunday
into Monday.
Additionally, the powerful low pressure system driving the front
will generate a large northwest swell that will affect the
islands. Homeowners, beachgoers and boaters should prepare for
high surf and significant wave run-up with possible coastal
impacts along exposed north and west facing shores.
It's too early at this time to be specific about the details of
the timing or strength of this weather event. Your National
Weather Service will continue to monitor the situation. You should
remain alert for later statements, and possible watches and
warnings for this weather event as the details become more clear.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, local media and internet sources
for the latest information.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Mainland crews and a jet plane are set to arrive tomorrow morning, while the National Guard prepares to provide medics on Black Hawk helicopters.
The state is also coordinating with the counties to use AMR helicopters for urgent medical transfers.
Hawaii Life Flight did not say when it will resume air ambulance services.
"We are deeply concerned for all the family that are involved and our family caregivers," said Speedy Bailey, general manager of American Medical Response in Hawaii. "They live this life, they know there's risk involved, usually you're taking care of other people when they're in need so we're taking this moment to just take a pause and take care of them."
Because of a shortage of specialists and lack of critical care facilities on the neighbor islands, severely ill and injured patients are often transferred to Oahu hospitals.
Hawaii Life Flight typically does between 10 and 15 transfers a day with a team made up of a pilot, medic and a nurse.
"We potentially lost loved ones who have helped keep people alive," Green said. "These are healthcare heroes who have been working for years -- if not decades -- caring for our people, transferring sick individuals from the neighbor islands to Oahu when in crisis."
Before the aircraft went down, the company flew eight planes daily and now the seven remaining are grounded.
The state is also trying to quickly credential doctors and other medical personnel and deploy them to the neighbor islands to reduce the need for air transports.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.