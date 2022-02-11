 Skip to main content

State Investigates Trench Collapse Death at Sand Island

  • Updated
  • 0

State investigates trench collapse that leads to the death of a 23 year old Waianae man.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The investigation continues into a construction accident last month on Sand Island, where a trench collapsed killing a worker.

The accident killed a 23-year-old Waianae man. The medical examiner identified the victim as Trevor Alvarado.

The accident happened on January 29th. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a man trapped in a collapsed trench near the Sand Island Baseball Field. Alvarado was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The safety branch manager for the Hawaii occupational safety & health says these kinds of tragedies can be prevented. Brunson Luis says this was the first trench collapse in Hawaii that resulted in a death in the past 10 years.

The investigation into this accident is being investigated by HiOSH and could take up to 6 months to complete. The Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health officials want to help ensure accidents like this don't happen again.

If you see a dangerous open trench or excavation site, call the HIOSH Safety Complaint Line at 808-586-9092.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to CYip@kitv.com

