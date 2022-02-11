State Investigates Trench Collapse Death at Sand Island

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The investigation continues into a construction accident last month on Sand Island, where a trench collapsed killing a worker.
The accident killed a 23-year-old Waianae man. The medical examiner identified the victim as Trevor Alvarado.
The accident happened on January 29th. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a man trapped in a collapsed trench near the Sand Island Baseball Field. Alvarado was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The safety branch manager for the Hawaii occupational safety & health says these kinds of tragedies can be prevented. Brunson Luis says this was the first trench collapse in Hawaii that resulted in a death in the past 10 years.
The investigation into this accident is being investigated by HiOSH and could take up to 6 months to complete. The Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health officials want to help ensure accidents like this don't happen again.
If you see a dangerous open trench or excavation site, call the HIOSH Safety Complaint Line at 808-586-9092.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.